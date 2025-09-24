Chargers Placed RB Najee Harris On IR

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have placed RB Najee Harris on injured reserve.
we’ve placed RB najee harris on reserve/injured pic.twitter.com/wfUAfxnAz2
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 24, 2025
He’s out for the season with a torn Achilles.
Harris, 27, was a two-year starter at Alabama and was a first-team All-American and a Doak Walker Award winner as a senior. The Steelers took Harris with pick No. 24 in the 2021 draft.
Harris signed a four-year, $13,047,447 with the Steelers that includes a $6,849,053 signing bonus. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option for 2025, which would’ve cost them $6.79 million fully guaranteed, and set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.
He signed a one-year deal worth $5,250,000 with the Chargers this offseason.
In 2025, Harris appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded 61 rushing yards on 15 attempts and also caught three passes.
