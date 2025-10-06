Chargers Placing RB Omarion Hampton On IR With Ankle Injury

ESPN’s Kris Rhim reports the Chargers are placing RB Omarion Hampton on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

The rookie back will miss at least the next four games after leaving their Week 5 game early with an ankle issue.

Hampton, 22, was a first-round pick by the Chargers in the 2025 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He signed a four-year, $17,774,464 million rookie deal through 2028 with a fifth-year option for 2029 and is making a base salary of $840k in 2025.

In 2025, Hampton has appeared in five games for the Chargers and rushed 66 times for 314 yards (4.8 YPC) and two touchdowns. He’s also caught 20 passes for 136 yards.