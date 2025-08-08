Chargers Planning To Move Joe Alt To Left Tackle Following Rashawn Slater Injury

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh told reporters on Friday that their current plan is to move Joe Alt from right tackle to left and have Trey Pipkins take over at right tackle, per Daniel Popper.

Pipkins was slated to be the team’s swing tackle this season, but Rashawn Slater, unfortunately, suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice that will necessitate changes up front for Los Angeles.

Harbaugh added that they will bring in free agent offensive tackles for tryouts in the coming days.

Alt, 22, was a three-year starter at left tackle for Notre Dame, earning first-team AP All-American honors in consecutive years. The Chargers used the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Alt.

He signed a four-year, $32,386,013 contract that includes a $20,373,464 signing bonus and will carry a $5,888,366 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2024, Alt has appeared in three games for the Chargers and made three starts at right tackle.