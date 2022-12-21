Chargers Promote DL Christopher Hinton, Make Three Other Moves

According to Daniel Popper, the Chargers promoted DL Christopher Hinton from the practice squad to the active roster, placed DL Joe Gaziano on the injured reserve, and signed WR Jason Moore and DL Aaron Crawford to the practice squad.

Hinton, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants, but was released during the preseason.

Hinton later caught on with the Dolphins on a practice squad deal but was released a few weeks later. He caught on with the Falcons’ practice squad back in October but was released shortly after and caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad last month.

In 2022, Hinton has appeared in one game for the Chargers but hasn’t recorded any statistics.

During his college career at Michigan, Hinton recorded 55 tackles, two sacks, two recoveries and four pass defenses over the course of 22 games and three seasons.