Chargers Promote TE Richard Rodgers & DB Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that they’ve elevated TE Richard Rodgers and DB Kemon Hall to their active roster for Week 1’s game against the Raiders.

Rodgers, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2014 out of California. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,761,016 contract with the Packers before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Eagles in 2018.

The Eagles re-signed Rodgers to a two-year, $1.9 million in 2019 but later released him with an injury settlement in September. From there, Rodgers joined Washington but was cut loose and returned to Philadelphia on a one-year deal.

Philadelphia re-signed Rodgers last year before releasing him coming out of the preason and later signed on to the Chargers’ practice squad.

In 2021, Rodgers appeared in three games for the Panthers and caught two passes for 11 yards and no touchdowns.