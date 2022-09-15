Chargers Promote TE Richard Rodgers & WR Jason Moore

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they have promoted WR Jason Moore and TE Richard Rodgers from their practice squad ahead of Thursday’s game against the Chiefs.

we’ve elevated jason moore and richard rodgers ahead of tonight’s game. → https://t.co/B1IfbX2Ttg pic.twitter.com/xSRjI2xvNK — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 15, 2022

It’s worth mentioning that WR Keenan Allen and TE Donald Parham have both been ruled out from tonight’s game due to hamstring injuries.

Rodgers, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2014 out of California. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,761,016 contract with the Packers before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Eagles in 2018.

The Eagles re-signed Rodgers to a two-year, $1.9 million in 2019 but later released him with an injury settlement in September. From there, Rodgers joined Washington but was cut loose and returned to Philadelphia on a one-year deal.

Philadelphia re-signed Rodgers last year before releasing him coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Chargers’ practice squad. Los Angeles also promoted him for Week 1.

In 2021, Rodgers appeared in three games for the Panthers and caught two passes for 11 yards and no touchdowns.