Chargers Promoting QB Max Duggan

The Los Angeles Chargers are promoting QB Max Duggan from the practice squad to the active roster, per his agent.

The rookie has spent the entire season on the practice squad but the injury to starting QB Justin Herbert means Los Angeles needs a new backup.

Duggan, 22, was a Heisman trophy finalist and led TCU to the national championship game during his senior year. He was also a first-team All-Big-12 selection, unanimous second-team All-American and the Big-12 Player of the Year.

The Chargers drafted Duggan in the seventh round of the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract with Los Angeles, but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Throughout his four-year career at TCU, Duggan appeared in 47 total games. He completed 739 of his 1,225 pass attempts (60%) for 9,618 yards, 73 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions. He also added 1,856 rushing yards on 488 attempts (3.8 avg) and an additional 28 touchdowns.