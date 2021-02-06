Chargers QB Justin Herbert Wins Offensive Rookie Of The Year

Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert was named the Associated Press 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year Saturday night at the NFL Honors show.

Herbert, 22, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Chargers. He signed a four-year, $26,578,754 rookie contract that includes a $16,890,003 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year for the Chargers to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2020, Herbert appeared in 15 games for the Chargers, completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 4,336 yards to go with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.