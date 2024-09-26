Chargers & Ravens Among Teams Who Inquired About Justin Fields Trade This Offseason

On teammate DL Cameron Heyward‘s podcast, Steelers QB Justin Fields revealed the Chargers, Ravens and Raiders inquired about a trade from Chicago before he was dealt to Pittsburgh.

“I’m not sure of all the teams, but there were a lot of teams that already had solidified quarterbacks and I didn’t want to do that. Chargers were one, Ravens were another,” Fields said. “Raiders, they talked a little bit. I don’t know too much. Who else was in there I don’t know, but a lot of teams had solidified quarterbacks who just got new contracts so I didn’t want to be there.”

Fields, 25, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Ohio State. Chicago traded up to No. 15 overall with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059 that also included a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024 worth $21.978 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that can improve to a fourth-round pick if Fields plays 51 percent of the snaps in 2024. Pittsburgh declined Fields’ fifth-year option.

In 2024, Fields has started three games for the Steelers and completed 73.3 percent of his pass attempts for 518 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed 28 times for 90 yards and a touchdown.