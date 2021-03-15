Chargers Re-Sign CB Michael Davis To Three-Year Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Chargers are re-signing CB Michael Davis to a three-year deal.

Garafolo pegged Davis earlier as someone who would be in demand in free agency and added the Chargers warded off multiple other suitors to bring back Davis.

Davis, 26, signed on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of BYU back in 2017. Los Angeles decided to waive him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit before re-signing him to their practice squad once he cleared waivers.

Davis was promoted to the Chargers’ active roster soon after and he’s remained on the 53-man unit ever since. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.66 million contract before the Chargers placed a second-round tender on him as a restricted free agent in 2020.

In 2020, Davis appeared in all 16 games for the Chargers and recorded 63 tackles, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and fourteen pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 55 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.