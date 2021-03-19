Chargers Re-Sign DB Brandon Facyson

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Friday that they’ve re-signed DB Brandon Facyson.

Facyson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Virginia Tech back in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Chargers and managed to make the 53-man roster each of his first three years in the NFL.

The Chargers declined to tender Facyson a restricted offer this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Brandon Facyson appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and recorded 14 tackles and a forced fumble.