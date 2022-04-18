Chargers Re-Sign ERFA OT Storm Norton

The Los Angeles Chargers officially re-signed ERFA OT Storm Norton to a one-year tender for the 2022 season on Monday.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Norton, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo. He was set to make base salaries of $465,000 and $555,000 over the first two years of the contract when the Lions cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

Norton was on and off of Lions, Cardinals and Vikings’ practice squads before signing a futures deal with the Vikings. Norton was on and off of the Vikings’ roster before taking an opportunity to play in the XFL. He signed on with the Chargers soon after.

In 2021, Norton appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and made 15 starts at right tackle.