Chargers Re-Sign ERFA P Ty Long

Los Angeles Chargers P Ty Long officially signed his exclusive rights tender on Wednesday.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Long, 27, wound up going undrafted out of UAB back in 2015. He later signed a three-year contract with Washington, but lasted just a few months with them before being waived at the start of the season.

From there, Long had a brief stint with the Steelers before signing a futures contract with the Chargers in 2019.

In 2020, Long totaled 2,669 punt yards on 57 attempts (46.8 YPA).