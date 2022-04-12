Chargers Re-Sign ERFA WR Jalen Guyton

Chargers WR Jalen Guyton officially signed his exclusive rights free agent tender on Tuesday, according to Field Yates.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Guyton, 24, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2019. He later signed on with the Cowboys, but lasted just a few months in Dallas before he was waived and signed to the Chargers’ practice squad.

Guyton will be a restricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Guyton appeared in 16 games for the Chargers and caught 31 passes for 448 yards receiving and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 34 yards on seven carries.