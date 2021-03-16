Chargers Re-Sign K Mike Badgley To One-Year Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are re-signing K Mike Badgley to a one-year contract extension.

Badgley, 25, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Miami back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract but was cut loose coming out of the preseason as a rookie.

Badgley caught on with the Chargers back in October of 2018 and re-signed to a three-year, $1.71 million deal. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Badgley appeared in all 16 games and converted 24 of 33 field-goal attempts (72.7 percent) and 36 of 39 extra-point attempts.