Chargers Re-Sign QB Max Duggan To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they re-signed QB Max Duggan to the practice squad on Wednesday.
Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:
- LB Brevin Allen
- WR Terrell Bynum
- DT Jerrod Clark
- NT Christian Covington
- WR Keelan Doss
- TE Hunter Kampmoyer
- DT Basil Okoye (International)
- DB Chris Wilcox
- DT Christopher Hinton
- TE Stephen Anderson
- DE Ty Shelby
- OL Austen Pleasants
- RB Elijah Dotson
- WR Simi Fehoko
- DB Matt Hankins
- G Brent Laing
- QB Max Duggan
Duggan, 22, was a Heisman trophy finalist and led TCU to the national championship game during his senior year. He was also a first-team All-Big-12 selection, unanimous second-team All-American and the Big-12 Player of the Year.
The Chargers drafted Duggan in the seventh round of the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract with Los Angeles, but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.
Since then, Duggan has been on and off of the Chargers’ roster
Throughout his four-year career at TCU, Duggan appeared in 47 total games. He completed 739 of his 1,225 pass attempts (60%) for 9,618 yards, 73 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions. He also added 1,856 rushing yards on 488 attempts (3.8 avg) and an additional 28 touchdowns.
