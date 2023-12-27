Chargers Re-Sign QB Max Duggan To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they re-signed QB Max Duggan to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

LB Brevin Allen WR Terrell Bynum DT Jerrod Clark NT Christian Covington WR Keelan Doss TE Hunter Kampmoyer DT Basil Okoye (International) DB Chris Wilcox DT Christopher Hinton TE Stephen Anderson DE Ty Shelby OL Austen Pleasants RB Elijah Dotson WR Simi Fehoko DB Matt Hankins G Brent Laing QB Max Duggan

Duggan, 22, was a Heisman trophy finalist and led TCU to the national championship game during his senior year. He was also a first-team All-Big-12 selection, unanimous second-team All-American and the Big-12 Player of the Year.

The Chargers drafted Duggan in the seventh round of the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract with Los Angeles, but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Since then, Duggan has been on and off of the Chargers’ roster

Throughout his four-year career at TCU, Duggan appeared in 47 total games. He completed 739 of his 1,225 pass attempts (60%) for 9,618 yards, 73 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions. He also added 1,856 rushing yards on 488 attempts (3.8 avg) and an additional 28 touchdowns.