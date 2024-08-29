Chargers Re-Sign S Tony Jefferson To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they re-signed S Tony Jefferson to their practice squad on Thursday.

we’ve signed S tony jefferson to the practice squad — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 29, 2024

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

G Karsen Barnhart TE Luke Benson OLB Andrew Farmer II TE Tucker Fisk CB Matt Hankins DL Christopher Hinton LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste WR Cornelius Johnson WR Jaylen Johnson T Alex Leatherwood OLB Tre’Mon Morris-Brash DL CJ Okoye (International) LB Shaq Quarterman RB Isaiah Spiller C Sam Mustipher TE Eric Tomlinson S Tony Jefferson

Los Angeles released Jefferson earlier today but was expected to bring him back to their practice squad.

Jefferson, 32, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $34 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Ravens in 2017.

Jefferson was set to make a base salary of $7 million for the 2020 season when the Ravens released him during the offseason. The 49ers signed him to a contract in June 2021 but he ended up on injured reserve and was released with a settlement.

The Ravens signed Jefferson to their practice squad and he was on and off of their roster to close out the season, returning on a deal for the 2022 season. He signed with the Giants’ practice squad.

The Chargers signed him to a contract in June.

After a brief stint as a scout for the Ravens, Jefferson came out of retirement and signed with the Chargers in June 2024.