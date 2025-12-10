Chargers Re-Signed RB Jarett Patterson To PS

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have re-signed RB Jaret Patterson to the practice squad.

we’ve signed RB jaret patterson to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/wZ3BNRFBme — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 10, 2025

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

DL TeRah Edwards WR JaQuae Jackson LB Emany Johnson EDGE Garmon Randolph OL Branson Taylor QB DJ Uiagalelei TE Thomas Yassmin (International) RB Amar Johnson DB Isas Waxter

C Sam Mustipher

WR Dalevon Campbell RB Trayveon Williams DB Marcus Williams RB Royce Freeman C Josh Kaltenberger OT Foster Sarell RB Jaret Patterson

Patterson, 25, was a three-year starter at Buffalo, and the MAC Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-MAC in 2020. He signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of his deal when he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad, spending most of the season on the unit. Washington cut him coming out of the preseason again this season, and he caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad until he was let go and signed with the Commanders’ practice squad last year.

The Chargers brought Patterson back on a futures contract, but released him coming out of the preseason. He then made their way back onto their practice squad for the past two seasons.

In 2025, Patterson has appeared in four games for the Chargers and carried the ball 32 times for 129 yards and a touchdown.