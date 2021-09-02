Chargers Sign Three To Practice Squad

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are signing CB Brandon Facyson to their practice squad on Thursday after he cleared waivers.

The Chargers have confirmed the news and announced that they’ve also signed DL Forrest Merrill and WR Austin Proehl to the unit.

Here’s the Chargers updated practice squad:

Facyson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Virginia Tech back in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Chargers and managed to make the 53-man roster each of his first three years in the NFL.

The Chargers declined to tender Facyson a restricted offer this offseason before bringing him back on a new contract. Los Angeles waived him on Thursday.

In 2020, Brandon Facyson appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and recorded 14 tackles and a forced fumble.