Chargers Re-Signing DL Teair Tart

Adam Schefter reports that the Chargers have agreed to a one-year contract with DL Teair Tart worth up to $5.5 million.

Tart, 28, went undrafted out of Florida International in 2020 and signed a three-year rookie contract with the Titans.

He was let go by the team during final roster cuts but was signed to their practice squad before being brought up to the active roster. He re-signed with Tennessee as a restricted free agent last offseason.

Tart was waived midseason and claimed by the Texans in December. He signed on with the Dolphins last year before being released and later catching on with the Chargers.

In 2024, Tart appeared in 17 games for the Chargers and recorded 29 tackles, a sacks, a forced fumble, an interception and two pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.