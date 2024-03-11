Chargers Re-Signing S Alohi Gilman

The Los Angeles Chargers are re-signing S Alohi Gilman to a contract on Monday, according to his agent.

Jeremy Fowler reports that Gilman receives a two-year, $11 million contract from the Chargers.

Gilman, 26, began his college career at Navy before transferring to Notre Dame following his freshman year. At one point last summer, he was on the radar of NFL scouts as possibly being among the top safety prospects in the country, but ended up falling to the Chargers in the sixth round.

Gilman played out the final year of his four-year deal worth $3,483,205 with a signing bonus of $188,205.

In 2023, Gilman appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and recorded 73 tackles, three forced fumbles, two recoveries, two interceptions and 10 pass defenses.

