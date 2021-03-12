Chargers Release G Trai Turner

Adam Schefter reports that the Chargers have officially released veteran G Trai Turner on Friday.

Prior reports said that the Chargers were actively shopping Turner around the league in trade talks, but that he was more likely to be released.

We’ve seen a number of veteran guards released in recent weeks, so this really shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

Turner, 27 is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.79 million contract when he and the team agreed to a four-year, $45 million extension that includes $20.5 million guaranteed.

Turner stands to make a base salary of $8,500,000 in 2021.

According to Over the Cap, releasing Turner will free up $11.5million while resulting in no dead money.

In 2020, Turner appeared in nine games for the Chargers, making nine starts for them at guard.