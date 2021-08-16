Chargers Cut Three Players

The Los Angeles Chargers are releasing P Lachlan Edwards, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports.

The Chargers have confirmed the news and announced they’ve also waived K Alex Kessman and WR Michael Bandy.

The release of Edwards means P Ty Long is expected to be the Chargers punter this season.

It’s worth mentioning that NFL teams have until Tuesday to cut their rosters down to 85 players.

Edwards, 29, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Jets in 2016, and he spent four seasons as the Jets punter.

After a brief stint with the Bills last August, Edwards signed on to the Chargers practice squad in December, and then signed a futures contract with the team in January.

In 2019, Edwards led the league with 87 punts, averaging 45.9 yards per punt with the Jets.