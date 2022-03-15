Chargers Releasing T Bryan Bulaga

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they are releasing T Bryan Bulaga on Tuesday afternoon.

Bulaga, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $33.75 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Chargers in 2021.

Bulaga missed most of the 2021 season after having core muscle surgery.

In 2021, Bulaga appeared in one game for the Chargers and made one start for them at right tackle.