Chargers Request Interview With Bears Asst. GM Ian Cunningham

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers have requested an interview with Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham for their head-coaching vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the job:

Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Requested Interview) Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown (Requested Interview) Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Requested Interview) Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested Interview)

Cunningham is also a candidate for the Commanders’ job.

Cunningham, 38, got his start with the Ravens in their front office as a player personnel assistant in 2008. He also worked as a scout before being hired by the Eagles in 2017 as their director of college scouting.

He continued to work his way up in the Eagles front office before leaving to take the assistant GM job with the Bears in 2022. Cunningham was a finalist for the Titans’ GM vacancy in 2023.

