Chargers Request Interview With Raiders DC Patrick Graham For Vacant HC Job

The Los Angeles Chargers have requested an interview with Raiders DC Patrick Graham for their vacant head coaching position, according to Tom Pelissero.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the job:

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Requested Interview)

Graham, 44, began his coaching career at Wagner as a graduate assistant back in 2002. He later spent three years at Richmond before landing his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2009 as a defensive coaching assistant.

After seven years in New England, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coach in 2016. Graham joined the Packers a year later as their LBs coach and run game coordinator before taking the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator job in 2019.

From there, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

The Raiders hired Graham for the same position back in 2022.

In 2023, the Raiders’ defense ranked No. 14 in fewest yards allowed, 8th in fewest points allowed, No. 20 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 11 in passing yards allowed.