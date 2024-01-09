Chargers Request To Interview Bengals OC Brian Callahan For HC Job

Tom Pelissero reports the Chargers have requested to interview Bengals OC Brian Callahan for their head coaching vacancy.

This marks Callahan’s second request for an interview for a head coaching job after the Panthers indicated their interest yesterday.

The list of candidates for the Chargers’ head coaching job now includes:

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh 49ers DC Steve Wilks (Requested Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested Interview) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview) Chargers OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed) Chargers interim HC Giff Smith (Interviewed) Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Requested Interview)

Callahan, 39, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QBs coach in 2016.

Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019.

In 2023, the Bengals’ offense ranked No. 22 in total yards, No. 16 in total points, No. 31 in rushing yards and No. 15 in passing yards.