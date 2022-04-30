Chargers Sign 14 Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that they’ve officially signed 14 undrafted free agents to contracts following the draft.
The full list includes:
- Oregon State WR Trevon Bradford
- West Virginia RB Leddie Brown
- Southern California TE Erik Krommenhoek
- Indiana S Raheem Layne
- Rutgers LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
- Buffalo RB Kevin Marks Jr.
- Illinois K James McCourt
- Illinois QB Brandon Peters
- Boston College CB Brandon Sebastian
- Louisiana-Monroe OLB Ty Shelby
- Old Dominion TE Stone Smartt
- Liberty S Skyler Thomas
- William & Mary OT Andrew Trainer
- Old Dominion C Isaac Weaver
Brown, 23, was a two-year starter at West Virginia. He was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 as a senior.
During his college career at West Virginia, Brown appeared in 43 games making 25 starts and rushing for 2,888 yards on 620 carries (4.7 YPC) to go along with 86 receptions for 604 yards receiving and 32 total touchdowns.
