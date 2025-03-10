Chargers Sign C Bradley Bozeman To Contract Extension

The Chargers announced Monday that they have extended the contract of C Bradley Bozeman.

Bozeman, 30, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Alabama in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

Bozeman signed a one-year contract with the Panthers in 2022. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $18 million deal with Carolina.

Carolina later cut Bozeman and he signed with the Chargers on a one-year deal back in March of 2024.

In 2024, Bozeman appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and made 17 starts at center.