Chargers Sign CB Dicaprio Bootle

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed CB Dicaprio Bootle to the practice squad.
The following is an updated list of the Chargers’ practice squad:
- G Karsen Barnhart
- DL Christopher Hinton
- LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste
- WR Jaylen Johnson
- T Alex Leatherwood
- OLB Tre’Mon Morris-Brash
- DL CJ Okoye (International)
- RB Jaret Patterson
- WR Dez Fitzpatrick
- DB Eli Apple
- DB Tony Jefferson
- DB Shaun Wade
- CB Kendall Williamson
- LB Caleb Murphy
- TE Eric Tomlinson
- TE McCallan Castles
- CB Dicaprio Bootle
Bootle, 27, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
He signed onto Kansas City’s practice squad and bounced on and off the Chiefs’ active roster before joining the Panthers. Carolina cut him coming out of the preseason this year. Bootle caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad but was let go in November.
In 2024, Bootle has appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded three total tackles.
