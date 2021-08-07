Chargers Sign DB K.J. Sails

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed DB K.J. Sails to a contract on Saturday, according to his Twitter account.

I’m from the trenches so I’m used to getting it the hard way. Tampa let my story inspire you to keep going. God is real. pic.twitter.com/KKmrWNrhHn — KJ Sails 9⃣‼️ (@KJ2LiVE) August 7, 2021

Sails tried out for the Dolphins and Patriots in recent days, but it looks like the Chargers proved to be his best option in the end.

Sails, 23, wound up going undrafted free agent out of South Florida. He spent his first three college seasons at UNC, then transferred to USF to play in 2019 and 2020.

In 2020, Sails played in eight games for USF, collecting 22 tackles and two passes defended.