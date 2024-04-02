Chargers Sign FB Ben Mason

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed FB Ben Mason to a contract, per Field Yates.

He’s the latest player to join the Chargers who has connections to both OC Greg Roman from the Ravens and HC Jim Harbaugh from Michigan.

Mason, 25, was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.7 million but was waived by Baltimore coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Patriots’ practice squad in September but was cut loose after a couple of months. He signed with the Bears’ practice squad before signing a futures deal with the Ravens in January 2022 and eventually joined Baltimore’s practice squad.

Mason returned to Baltimore’s taxi squad coming out of the preseason in 2023 and bounced on and off during the season.

In 2023, Mason appeared in one game for the Ravens.

During his four-year college career, Mason 37 times for 87 yards and nine touchdowns, adding three catches for 32 yards and another score in 22 career games.