Chargers Sign First-Round G Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they have signed first-round G Zion Johnson to a four-year contract.
Los Angeles has now signed six of their eight picks from the 2022 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Zion Johnson
|OG
|Signed
|3
|JT Woods
|S
|4
|Isaiah Spiller
|RB
|5
|Otito Ogbonnia
|DT
|Signed
|6
|Jamaree Salyer
|OG
|Signed
|6
|Ja’Sir Taylor
|CB
|Signed
|7
|Deane Leonard
|CB
|Signed
|7
|Zander Horvath
|FB
|Signed
Johnson, 22, was a three-year starter at Boston College. He was a first-team All-ACC selection as a senior. The Chargers used the No. 17 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
Lance Zierlein compares him to former G Larry Warford.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $14,746,678 contract that includes a $7,904,856. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
During his college career at Boston College, Johnson appeared in 58 games, making 49 starts at left guard, left tackle and right tackle.
