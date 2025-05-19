Chargers Sign First-Round RB Omarion Hampton

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed first-round RB Omarion Hampton to a rookie contract, according to Jordan Schultz.

That leaves just one more draft pick to sign for the Chargers to wrap up their 2025 class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 22 Omarion Hampton RB Signed 2 55 Tre Harris WR 3 86 Jamaree Caldwell DT Signed 4 125 Kyle Kennard LB Signed 5 158 KeAndre Lambert-Smith WR Signed 5 165 Oronde Gadsden II TE Signed 6 199 Branson Taylor OT Signed 6 214 R.J. Mickens S Signed 7 256 Trikweze Bridges CB Signed

Hampton, 22, was a two-year starter at North Carolina, earning both first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honors in his final two seasons. He declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after his junior season.

The Chargers used the No. 22 overall pick in round one on Hampton. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $17,750,036 contract that includes a $9,549,116 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his three-year college career, Hampton rushed 622 times for 3,565 yards (5.7 YPC) and 36 touchdowns to go along with 73 receptions for 635 yards and four more touchdowns.