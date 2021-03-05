Chargers Sign K Tristan Vizcaino

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they’ve signed K Tristan Vizcaino to a contract on Friday.

we’ve signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino. pic.twitter.com/lrbUAM1HUw — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) March 5, 2021

Vizcaino, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2018 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later joined the Bengals on a futures contract. Cincinnati waived Vizcaino coming out of the preseason and he later signed a futures contract with the Cowboys but was cut loose coming out of training camp.

From there, Vizcaino had brief stints with the Vikings and 49ers before joining the Bills this past January.

In 2020, he appeared in one game for the 49ers and went 3/3 on field goals, 2/2 on extra-point attempts, and recorded one touchback.