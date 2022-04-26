Chargers Sign OL Will Clapp

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Chargers have signed OL Will Clapp to a contract on Tuesday.

Clapp, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract and was on their active roster the first two years of the contract.

However, New Orleans waived Clapp and later re-signed him to their practice squad before bringing him up to the active roster. He’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2021, Clapp appeared in nine games for the Saints and made three starts for them.