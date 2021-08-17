Chargers Sign OLB Davin Bellamy, Release QB K.J. Costello & TE Matt Seybert

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they signed OLB Davin Bellamy to a contract and released QB K.J. Costello and TE Matt Seybert.

Bellamy, 26, was originally signed by the Texans as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. After spending the season on Houston’s practice squad, he was waived by the team prior to the 2019 season.

Bellamy caught on with the Bengals’ practice squad for 2019 before re-signing with the Texans’ practice squad for the 2020 season.

Earlier this offseason, Bellamy had stints with both the Titans and 49ers.

Bellamy has yet to appear in an NFL game.