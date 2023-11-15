Chargers Sign OLB Justin Hollins Off Giants’ PS, Make Three Other Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they signed OLB Justin Hollins to the active roster from the Giants’ practice squad and placed OLB Chris Rumph II on injured reserve.

Los Angeles also signed TE Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released DB Mark Webb Jr. in a corresponding move.

Hollins, 27, was selected with the No. 156 overall pick in the fifth round by the Broncos back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,825,725 rookie contract that includes a $305,725 signing bonus.

The Broncos waived Hollins in 2020 and he was later claimed by Los Angeles. The Rams cut him loose last November and he was later claimed by the Packers. He re-signed with Green Bay for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Hollins has appeared in four games for the Packers and once for the Giants, recording nine total tackles.