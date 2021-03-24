Chargers Sign OLB Kyle Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Wednesday that they’ve signed OLB Kyler Fackrell to a contract.

Fackrell, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants last year.

Fackrell was, once again, testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Fackrell appeared in 12 games for the Giants and recorded 34 tackles, four sacks, an interception returned for a touchdown, a forced fumble and two passes defended.