Chargers Sign OT Alex Leatherwood

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they signed OT Alex Leatherwood to a contract on Wednesday.

Leatherwood, 25, was a three-year starter at Alabama and was named a unanimous All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020. He also won the Outland Trophy and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy. The Raiders drafted Leatherwood with pick No. 17 overall.

Leatherwood signed a four-year, $14,391,562 contract with the Raiders that includes a $7,826,591 signing bonus. The Raiders had a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024, but was among their final roster cuts last year and was quickly claimed by the Bears.

He signed with the Browns’ practice squad coming out of last year’s preseason and was cut loose in January.

In 2022, Leatherwood appeared in four games for the Bears.