Chargers Sign S Terrell Edmunds

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed S Terrell Edmunds to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Chargers have released S Emany Johnson from the practice squad.

Edmunds, 27, was taken with the No. 28 overall pick out of Virginia Tech in 2018 by the Steelers. He finished his four-year, $10,697,790 rookie contract that included a $5,860,212 signing bonus.

Pittsburgh declined his fifth-year option before re-signing him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal in 2022. He caught on with the Eagles to a one-year contract last offseason before getting traded to the Titans.

Edmunds caught on with the Jags this offseason and was cut before being signed back to the practice squad. Pittsburgh signed him to the active roster off the Jaguars’ practice squad in September but later opted to cut him in November.

In 2024, Edmunds has appeared in six games for the Jaguars and Steelers and recorded seven total tackles.