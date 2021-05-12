Chargers Sign Second-Round CB Asante Samuel Jr.

The Chargers have signed second-round CB Asante Samuel Jr. to a four-year contract, per his agent.

Congratulations to #TeamDEC client @godschild3_ on agreeing to terms on his rookie contract with @Chargers #LFG — DEC Management (@davidcanter) May 12, 2021

Samuel becomes the first member of the Chargers’ nine-player rookie class to ink their deal.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Rashawn Slater OT 2 Asante Samuel Jr CB Signed 3 Josh Palmer WR 3 Tre’ McKitty TE 4 Chris Rumph II EDGE 5 Brendan Jaimes G 6 Nick Niemann LB 6 Larry Rountree RB 7 Mark Webb DB

Samuel, 21, is the son of former NFL CB Asante Samuel and opted out of the 2020 collegiate season after eight games. The Chargers drafted Samuel Jr. with pick No. 47 overall.

Samuel is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $7,222,944 that includes a $2,613,050 signing bonus.

During his college career at Florida State, Samuel recorded 96 tackles, one forced fumble, 33 pass deflections, and four interceptions.