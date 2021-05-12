Chargers Sign Second-Round CB Asante Samuel Jr.

The Chargers have signed second-round CB Asante Samuel Jr. to a four-year contract, per his agent.
Congratulations to #TeamDEC client @godschild3_ on agreeing to terms on his rookie contract with @Chargers #LFG
— DEC Management (@davidcanter) May 12, 2021
Samuel becomes the first member of the Chargers’ nine-player rookie class to ink their deal.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Rashawn Slater
|OT
|2
|Asante Samuel Jr
|CB
|Signed
|3
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|3
|Tre’ McKitty
|TE
|4
|Chris Rumph II
|EDGE
|5
|Brendan Jaimes
|G
|6
|Nick Niemann
|LB
|6
|Larry Rountree
|RB
|7
|Mark Webb
|DB
Samuel, 21, is the son of former NFL CB Asante Samuel and opted out of the 2020 collegiate season after eight games. The Chargers drafted Samuel Jr. with pick No. 47 overall.
Samuel is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $7,222,944 that includes a $2,613,050 signing bonus.
During his college career at Florida State, Samuel recorded 96 tackles, one forced fumble, 33 pass deflections, and four interceptions.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!