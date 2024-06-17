Chargers Sign Second-Round WR Ladd McConkey

The Chargers signed second-round WR Ladd McConkey to a rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added that McConkey will earn the most guaranteed money in NFL history for the 34th overall pick.

McConkey, 22, was a three-year starter at Georgia and earned second-team All-SEC in 2022.

The No. 34 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $9,995,190 contract that includes a $4,089,228 signing bonus and will carry a $1,817,307 cap figure for the 2024 season.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Browns WR Elijah Moore.

During his college career, he recorded 119 receptions for 1,687 yards (14.2 YPC) and 14 touchdowns, to go along with 13 rushing attempts for 216 yards (16.6 YPC) and four touchdowns.