Chargers Sign TE Jared Cook For One Year, Up To $6M

According to Adam Schefter, the Chargers are signing TE Jared Cook to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

Per Jeremy Fowler, $4.5 million is guaranteed to Cook on his new deal.

For the Chargers, they fill the void at tight end left when Hunter Henry signed with the Patriots and add someone familiar with new OC Joe Lombardi from their time with the Saints.

Cook, 33, is a former third-round pick by the Titans in the 2009 NFL Draft. He played out his rookie contract with Tennessee before signing a big-money deal with the Rams as a free agent back in 2013.

After he was released by the Rams, the Packers signed Cook to a one-year, $2.75 million back in 2016. From there, he agreed to a two-year, $12.2 million contract with the Raiders before joining the Saints in 2019.

In 2020, Cook appeared in 15 games for the Saints and caught 37 passes for 504 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.