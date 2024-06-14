Chargers Sign WR Praise Olatoke

The Los Angeles Chargers signed undrafted WR Praise Olatoke to a contract on Friday, according to Kris Rhim.

He only competed in football at the club level at Ohio State and was an influential member of their track and field program as a sprinter.

Olatoke, 23, went undrafted out of Ohio State after not competing on the Buckeyes’ football team, instead being an All-Big Ten sprinter on the school’s track and field team.

He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and was a member of the school’s 4x100m Relay championship, clocking a time of 39.12. He contributed to setting the program record in the sprint medley relay in 2022 at 3:18.19.