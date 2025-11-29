Chargers Signed RB Jaret Patterson To Active Roster, RB Trayveon Williams To PS

The Chargers announced Saturday the signing of RB Jaret Patterson to the active roster and RB Trayveon Williams to the practice squad.

Patterson, 25, was a three-year starter at Buffalo, and the MAC Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-MAC in 2020. He signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of his deal when he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad, spending most of the season on the unit. Washington cut him coming out of the preseason again this season, and he caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad until he was let go and signed with the Commanders’ practice squad last year.

The Chargers brought Patterson back on a futures contract, but released him coming out of the preseason. He then made their way back onto their practice squad for the past two seasons.

In 2025, Patterson has appeared in three games and carried the ball 21 times for 75 yards and a touchdown.