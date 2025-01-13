Chargers Signing 10 Players To Futures Deals

Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports the Chargers are signing the following 10 players to futures deals:
- G Karsen Barnhart
- TE McCallan Castles
- WR Dez Fitzpatrick
- DL Christopher Hinton
- LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste
- WR Jaylen Johnson
- OLB Tre’Mon Morris-Brash
- OLB Caleb Murphy
- RB Jaret Patterson
- S Kendall Williamson
Johnson, 24, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina following the 2024 draft. He spent the season on the practice squad with one elevation after being waived following camp.
In 2024, Johnson appeared in one game for the Chargers.
