Chargers Signing C Sam Mustipher To Practice Squad

According to Mike Klis, the Chargers are signing veteran C Sam Mustipher to their practice squad.

Mustipher was in camp with the Broncos this past summer but was let go during final roster cuts.

Mustipher, 28, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason, however, and re-signed to the practice squad.

Chicago brought him back on a futures deal for the 2020 season and he was once again waived before the season and re-signed to the practice squad. However, he earned a promotion to the roster in October and was able to stick from there.

The Bears re-signed Mustipher as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season. They declined to tender him as a restricted free agent last offseason and he eventually caught on with the Ravens.

The Broncos signed Mustipher to a contract in April but let him go during final roster cuts.

In 2023, Mustipher appeared in nine games for the Ravens and started twice at center.