Chargers Signing CB Ryan Smith

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are signing CB Ryan Smith to a one-year, $1.75 million deal on Tuesday.

Smith’s contributions have largely come on special teams.

Smith, 27, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of North Carolina Central. He signed a four-year, $2.932 million contract with a $592,160 signing bonus.

Tampa Bay re-signed Smith last year to a one-year, $1.75 million contract.

In 2020, Smith appeared in all 16 games for the Buccaneers and recorded four tackles and no interceptions.