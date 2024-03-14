Chargers Signing DL Poona Ford To One-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing DL Poona Ford to a one-year deal, according to Aaron Wilson.

Ford, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Seahawks and managed to make the active roster his first three seasons in the league.

Ford returned to the Seahawks in 2021 on a two-year contract worth around $14 million. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Bills last offseason.

In 2023, Ford appeared in eight games for the Bills and recorded nine tackles, including a tackle for loss and a sack.